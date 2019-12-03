Huang Xilian in Manila. Photo: Facebook
Beijing appoints former Asean envoy Huang Xilian as new ambassador to Philippines
- New envoy ‘honoured and grateful’ but flashpoints such as South China Sea and Chinese casino workers in Philippines may prove challenging
- ‘Neighbours wish each other well, just as loved ones do to each other,’ he said, while hailing President Rodrigo Duterte’s accomplishments
A gambling website in the Philippines has a live platform for customers to interact with the young female Chinese dealers. Photo: Tory Ho
Duterte played China over online gambling. The house won
- Duterte turned a blind eye to Beijing’s objections when Chinese offshore gambling firms – or Pogos – rolled into town and flashed the cash
- Now he’s struggling to see how the taxman can take a cut
