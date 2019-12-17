Oil surveys in disputed waters have been a source of tension between China and Vietnam. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Vietnam hopes Beijing ‘will show restraint’ in 2020 after year of tension
- Earlier this year, a Chinese oil survey vessel and its escorts spent months within Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone
- ’What China did is very alarming and also kind of threatening not only Vietnam but also other countries,’ Vietnamese diplomat said
Topic | Vietnam
A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
South China Sea: message for Beijing in Vietnam, Malaysia defence white papers
- Defence blueprints by Malaysia and Vietnam went under the radar at first
- But criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are slowly surfacing
Topic | South China Sea
