Oil surveys in disputed waters have been a source of tension between China and Vietnam. Photo: AP
Asia /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Vietnam hopes Beijing ‘will show restraint’ in 2020 after year of tension

  • Earlier this year, a Chinese oil survey vessel and its escorts spent months within Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone
  • ’What China did is very alarming and also kind of threatening not only Vietnam but also other countries,’ Vietnamese diplomat said
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Oil surveys in disputed waters have been a source of tension between China and Vietnam. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: message for Beijing in Vietnam, Malaysia defence white papers

  • Defence blueprints by Malaysia and Vietnam went under the radar at first
  • But criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are slowly surfacing
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Bac Pham  

Updated: 10:57am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.