Members and activists of different leftist organisations and university students protest against recently implemented citizenship law and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Kolkata. Photo: AP Photo
Protesters condemn Indian prime minister’s visit to Kolkata as citizenship law demos rage
- Police said nearly 30,000 protesters took to the streets of Kolkata to denounce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit
Topic | Narendra Modi
Members and activists of different leftist organisations and university students protest against recently implemented citizenship law and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Kolkata. Photo: AP Photo