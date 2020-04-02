Bernardita Catalla in 2015 during her time as consul general to Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Bernardita Catalla, the Philippines’ former consul general to Hong Kong, dies of coronavirus in Beirut
- Catalla was Manila’s ambassador to Lebanon at the time of her death
- In Hong Kong, domestic workers’ union leaders recalled her as ‘a good consul general who tried to listen to opinions’ and sped up bureaucratic procedures
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Bernardita Catalla in 2015 during her time as consul general to Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong