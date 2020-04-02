Bernardita Catalla in 2015 during her time as consul general to Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Asia

Bernardita Catalla, the Philippines’ former consul general to Hong Kong, dies of coronavirus in Beirut

  • Catalla was Manila’s ambassador to Lebanon at the time of her death
  • In Hong Kong, domestic workers’ union leaders recalled her as ‘a good consul general who tried to listen to opinions’ and sped up bureaucratic procedures
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 8:43pm, 2 Apr, 2020

