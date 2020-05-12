New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand will ‘stand up for itself’ despite China’s warnings over support for Taiwan joining WHO
- Taiwan is excluded from the WHO due to the objections of China, which views the island as one of its provinces
- Senior ministers in New Zealand last week said Taiwan should be allowed to join the WHO as an observer given its success in containing coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Reuters