US navy patrols Indo-Pacific for first time in three years, as US-China tensions deepen

  • The simultaneous appearance of three warships comes as the US escalates criticism over China’s campaign to militarise human-made islands in the South China Sea
  • The US has been seeking to shift more resources and military assets to the region to battle what they see is Beijing’s growing economic influence and military might
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:32pm, 12 Jun, 2020

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen docked along Kilo Wharf of Naval Base Guam on April 3, 2020. Photo: The Pacific Daily via AP
