US defence secretary Mark Esper said he hopes to visit China to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Diplomacy

US defence secretary Mark Esper plans to visit China this year, amid increased tensions

  • Esper said he hopes to enhance cooperation and establish systems for crisis communications, as China intensified its ‘bad behaviour’ in recent months
  • An analyst said recent US moves opposing Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea were designed to sow discord between China and its Asian neighbours
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters and Maria Siow

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Jul, 2020

