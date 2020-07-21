US defence secretary Mark Esper said he hopes to visit China to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest. Photo: AFP
US defence secretary Mark Esper plans to visit China this year, amid increased tensions
- Esper said he hopes to enhance cooperation and establish systems for crisis communications, as China intensified its ‘bad behaviour’ in recent months
- An analyst said recent US moves opposing Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea were designed to sow discord between China and its Asian neighbours
