Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh on July 3. Photo: AP
India moving 35,000 more troops to disputed China border in Himalayas amid heightened tensions
- Both countries have rushed thousands of soldiers, artillery guns and tanks to the region since deadly clashes last month
- ‘Additional troops rushed by either side will not move back, unless there is a rapprochement at the highest political level,’ analyst said
