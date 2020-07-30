Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh on July 3. Photo: APIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh on July 3. Photo: AP
India moving 35,000 more troops to disputed China border in Himalayas amid heightened tensions

  • Both countries have rushed thousands of soldiers, artillery guns and tanks to the region since deadly clashes last month
  • ‘Additional troops rushed by either side will not move back, unless there is a rapprochement at the highest political level,’ analyst said
Bloomberg
Updated: 5:05pm, 30 Jul, 2020

