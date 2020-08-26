South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
South Korean president risks rift with US by seeking closer ties with China, political rival warns
- Moon Jae-in has been courting Xi Jinping for a possible state visit but the US remains the country’s most important security ally
- The US has sought help to block Beijing’s push into disputed parts of the South China Sea and Moon’s party has been criticised for its silence
