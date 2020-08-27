Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new law would safeguard the ‘national interest’. Photo: EPA
Australian PM wants federal veto over states’ belt and road deals with China, citing ‘national interest’
- The state of Victoria last year signed a deal to join President Xi Jinping’s signature infrastructure plan but the new law would allow federal government to block that agreement
- China remains Australia’s largest trading partner but relations have deteriorated since Canberra banned Huawei from its 5G network and passed a law to crack down on foreign interference
Topic | China-Australia relations
