Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new law would safeguard the ‘national interest’. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Diplomacy

Australian PM wants federal veto over states’ belt and road deals with China, citing ‘national interest’

  • The state of Victoria last year signed a deal to join President Xi Jinping’s signature infrastructure plan but the new law would allow federal government to block that agreement
  • China remains Australia’s largest trading partner but relations have deteriorated since Canberra banned Huawei from its 5G network and passed a law to crack down on foreign interference

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:37pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new law would safeguard the ‘national interest’. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE