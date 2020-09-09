Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Asean meets online to discuss coronavirus, South China Sea and tensions between Washington and Beijing
- The pandemic has devastated the region’s manufacturing, export, travel and tourism industries and sparked the worst economic recessions in decades
- Territorial disputes in the South China Sea – involving China, Taiwan and Asean members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – were also discussed
Topic | Asean
