Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: APChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Asia /  Diplomacy

Asean meets online to discuss coronavirus, South China Sea and tensions between Washington and Beijing

  • The pandemic has devastated the region’s manufacturing, export, travel and tourism industries and sparked the worst economic recessions in decades
  • Territorial disputes in the South China Sea – involving China, Taiwan and Asean members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – were also discussed

Topic |   Asean
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:26pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: APChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during an online meeting with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE