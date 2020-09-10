US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China does not respect democratic values and principles of sovereignty, quality and territorial integrity. Photo: AP
Asean nations should not allow themselves to be ‘bullied’ by Beijing in South China Sea, Pompeo says
- The US lays no claim to the South China Sea but the Trump administration has recently imposed sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for Beijing’s military build-up in the area
- US secretary of state addressed Asean conference and urged nations to reconsider business dealings with these Chinese state-owned companies
