Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: ReutersChen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Diplomacy

Chinese scholar Chen Hong insists he was no security risk despite being banned from Australia

  • Chen teaches Australian culture at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, where he is director of the Australian Studies Centre
  • He said he became critical of Australia after 2017, when Canberra began a ‘heartbreaking’ political debate about Chinese influence

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00am, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: ReutersChen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE