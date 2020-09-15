Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Centre at the East China Normal University in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scholar Chen Hong insists he was no security risk despite being banned from Australia
- Chen teaches Australian culture at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, where he is director of the Australian Studies Centre
- He said he became critical of Australia after 2017, when Canberra began a ‘heartbreaking’ political debate about Chinese influence
Topic | China-Australia relations
