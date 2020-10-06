US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’ while meeting Asian ‘Quad’ allies in Tokyo
- The US, Australia and India are all at loggerheads with Beijing, while Japan walks a tightrope trying to preserve ties
- Pompeo is a vociferous critic of China on issues ranging from security to human rights to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | US-China relations: the Asian angle
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters