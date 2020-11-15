Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left and Queen Suthida, right, wave to supporters in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thai anti-government protesters demanding political reforms turn their backs to king’s motorcade
- Protesters raised the three-finger salute of resistance borrowed from the Hunger Games film series
- At the same time, a crowd of royalists on the other side of the road shouted ‘long live the king’
