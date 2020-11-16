Crew members from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence force ship Umigiri stand on deck alongside an Australian flag before joint exercises. Photo: Reuters
Japan and Australia poised to sign landmark defence pact to counter Chinese influence
- Tokyo and Canberra are seeking closer ties comes as they worry about Chinese activity in the region, including militarisation in the South China Sea
- A pact, which has taken six years to negotiate, would be the first such agreement for Japan since it signed a status of forces agreement with the US in 1960
Topic | Defence
Crew members from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence force ship Umigiri stand on deck alongside an Australian flag before joint exercises. Photo: Reuters