New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: dpa
developing | New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar after coup, imposes travel ban on military leaders
- PM Jacinda Ardern said aid programme to the country will not include projects involving the military, which seized control last week
- New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called for detained political leaders to be released and civilian rule restored
Topic | Diplomacy
