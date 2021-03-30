Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: Reuters Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: Reuters
Japan and Indonesia agree deal on defence equipment exports with one eye on disputes with China

  • Japan is troubled by Chinese coastguard ships’ repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea
  • Indonesia faces tensions north of the Natuna Islands, where Chinese fishing boats, accompanied by coastguard vessels, have been accused of illegal fishing

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:08pm, 30 Mar, 2021

