Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: Reuters
Japan and Indonesia agree deal on defence equipment exports with one eye on disputes with China
- Japan is troubled by Chinese coastguard ships’ repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea
- Indonesia faces tensions north of the Natuna Islands, where Chinese fishing boats, accompanied by coastguard vessels, have been accused of illegal fishing
Topic | Diplomacy
