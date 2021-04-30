US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP
South Korean President Moon will visit White House on May 21, confirming ‘ironclad alliance’
- US President Joe Biden has identified China as his preeminent geopolitical challenge, and has sought to shore up support among Asian allies
- Biden’s administration has also said it is in the final stages of its review of policy to address the North Korean nuclear programme
Topic | South Korea
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP