US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  Diplomacy

South Korean President Moon will visit White House on May 21, confirming ‘ironclad alliance’

  • US President Joe Biden has identified China as his preeminent geopolitical challenge, and has sought to shore up support among Asian allies
  • Biden’s administration has also said it is in the final stages of its review of policy to address the North Korean nuclear programme

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:39am, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet next month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE