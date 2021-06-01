Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen greets Wendy Sherman, the US undersecretary of state for political affairs. Photo: APF
Senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman expresses concern about China’s military presence during Cambodia visit
- Prime Minister Hun Sen has become increasingly close to China as the US has condemned human rights abuses and his crackdown on political opposition
- Sherman’s trip to Cambodia was the first by such a senior US official since well before the main opposition party was banned in 2017
Topic | Cambodia
