South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
Japan-South Korea spat at G7 highlights Biden’s challenge in building united front against China

  • Biden has sought to mend strained relations between two allies that host US troops and are vital partners in the strategic stand-off with China
  • However, South Korea and Japan remain at odds over a range of issues, encompassing trade, territory and historical disputes

Updated: 11:14am, 15 Jun, 2021

