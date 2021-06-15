South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
Japan-South Korea spat at G7 highlights Biden’s challenge in building united front against China
- Biden has sought to mend strained relations between two allies that host US troops and are vital partners in the strategic stand-off with China
- However, South Korea and Japan remain at odds over a range of issues, encompassing trade, territory and historical disputes
Topic | Diplomacy
