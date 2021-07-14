China and Pakistan are partners in a multibillion-dollar infrastructure development programme under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
Blast hits bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan, killing at least 13 people
- Police and security agencies officials have cordoned the area and were trying to determine the nature of the blast
- The casualties include at least nine Chinese citizens, who were on their way to the Dasu hydropower project, under construction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Pakistan
