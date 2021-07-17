South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
Diplomacy
Asia /  Diplomacy

South Korea summons Japanese ambassador after diplomat says Moon is ‘masturbating’ if he expects Suga summit

  • South Korea hoped Moon Jae-in’s possible visit to Tokyo for the Olympics, which open on July 23, would include a summit with Yoshihide Suga
  • However, Japanese media have reported the Japanese prime minister plans to meet leaders attending the opening ceremony for about 15 minutes each

Topic |   Diplomacy
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:55am, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE