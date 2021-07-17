South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
South Korea summons Japanese ambassador after diplomat says Moon is ‘masturbating’ if he expects Suga summit
- South Korea hoped Moon Jae-in’s possible visit to Tokyo for the Olympics, which open on July 23, would include a summit with Yoshihide Suga
- However, Japanese media have reported the Japanese prime minister plans to meet leaders attending the opening ceremony for about 15 minutes each
Topic | Diplomacy
