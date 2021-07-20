North Korea’s weapons programme remains a major factor in South Korea’s missile expansion. Photo: AP
Analysis |
Caught in the middle of US-China rivalry, Asian countries are stockpiling powerful new missiles
- Japan has spent millions on long-range, air-launched weapons and is developing a new version of a truck-mounted anti-ship missile
- South Korea has the most robust domestic ballistic missile programme, enhanced by a recent agreement with Washington to drop bilateral limits
Topic | Defence
