Asia /  Diplomacy

US, Japan and South Korea present united front against North Korea despite rift between Asian allies

  • Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, on Wednesday met with her counterparts Takeo Mori and Choi Jung-kun in Tokyo
  • Sherman said the three countries ‘are together and shoulder-to-shoulder’ in their policies to contain North Korea and its weapons programmes

Topic |   US-China relations: the Asian angle
ReutersPark Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 2:19pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, speaks to reporters after meeting with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Photo: EPA
