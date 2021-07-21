Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, speaks to reporters after meeting with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Photo: EPA
US, Japan and South Korea present united front against North Korea despite rift between Asian allies
- Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, on Wednesday met with her counterparts Takeo Mori and Choi Jung-kun in Tokyo
- Sherman said the three countries ‘are together and shoulder-to-shoulder’ in their policies to contain North Korea and its weapons programmes
Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, speaks to reporters after meeting with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Photo: EPA