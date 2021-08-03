Indian soldiers at a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: TNS Indian soldiers at a mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China. Photo: TNS
Asia /  Diplomacy

China and India agree to withdraw soldiers near site of deadly border clash

  • Soldiers will move away from the area at the Himalayan border where at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in June 2020
  • The development comes after New Delhi and Beijing issued a statement describing the 12th round of talks between their military officials as ‘constructive’

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:53am, 4 Aug, 2021

