Asia /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden discusses Indian Bidens with Narendra Modi and asks: ‘Are we related?’

  • The US president said he had learned about a Captain George Biden in the East India Company who married an Indian woman and stayed in the country
  • He had also received a letter from someone called Biden living in Mumbai

Topic |   US-India relations
Reuters
Updated: 2:22am, 25 Sep, 2021

US President Joe Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP
