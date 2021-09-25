US President Joe Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden discusses Indian Bidens with Narendra Modi and asks: ‘Are we related?’
- The US president said he had learned about a Captain George Biden in the East India Company who married an Indian woman and stayed in the country
- He had also received a letter from someone called Biden living in Mumbai
Topic | US-India relations
US President Joe Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP