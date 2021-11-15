Former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson, right, poses with journalist Danny Fenster in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Monday November 15. Richardson said Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar and would be soon on his way home via Qatar. Photo: The Richardson Centre via AP
American journalist Danny Fenster out of Myanmar prison 3 days after handed 11-year sentence
- He has been turned over to ex-diplomat Bill Richardson who negotiated his release and will ‘soon be on his way home’
- Fenster was sentenced last week for encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law
