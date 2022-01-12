During her turn, the cubs were pretending to eat bamboo and “that was just adorable,” said Tanaka, whose hat and bag were decorated with panda-motif ornaments. “It’s so comforting to see them.”

Advertisement

The twins, which were palm-sized pink creatures when they were born, now weigh as much as a toddler each and have developed black-and-white fur. They enjoy climbing trees and playing together on the wood chips on the ground, according to the zoo.

In preparation for their debut, the twins and their mother were placed in shared living quarters where they were exposed to sounds from a radio to get used to noise and voices from visitors.

At Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, visitors watch twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei. Photo: AFP

The zoo has been closed since Tuesday as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly across Japan. The zoo is open only for the twin panda exhibit until Friday, with 1,080 visitors who won slots in a competitive lottery granted access each day.

Zoo staff member Naoya Ohashi lamented the scaled-down debut and said he hopes many more people can see the panda cubs after coronavirus infections slow.

Groups of six people at a time were allowed to enter the pandas’ quarters, where they could remain for one minute. The public viewing period is limited to two hours in the morning.

01:10 Meet Le Le: Singaporeans vote to name first giant panda cub born in the city state

The rare animals live mainly in the bamboo-covered mountains in China’s Sichuan area.

Advertisement

China has for decades loaned out its unofficial national mascot in what is known as “panda diplomacy”. All pandas, including those born abroad, must eventually be returned to China.

The twin cubs’ elder sister, Xiang Xiang, born in the Ueno Zoo in 2017, is due to be sent back to China in June.

Advertisement