US President Joe Biden is set to make his first trip to Asia as president. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden planning Asia trip, with eye on China and North Korea issues: official
- US officials have said Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Japan in late spring to attend the summit of the Quad, but details were still being worked out
- The trip could be in May, with concerns over China and North Korea on top of the agenda, a source says
Topic | Joe Biden
