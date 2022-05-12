(L-R) European Council President Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: dpa
Japan, EU agree to seek free Indo-Pacific, cooperate over Ukraine
- The visit by Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel is the first to Japan for the two EU chiefs since they took office in 2019
- Ursula von der Leyen described Indo-Pacific as ‘a theatre of tensions’ in a veiled reference to an assertive China while also noting North Korea’s threat
