US President Joe Biden speaks in the White House in Washington. Biden will launch a long-awaited economic initiative for increasing US involvement in Asia in the coming days during his trip to the region. Photo:TNS
US President Joe Biden to launch Indo-Pacific Economic plan during Asia trip to Japan, South Korea
- IPEF is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter China’s clout in Asia, following the US’ withdrawal from talks on the TPP regional trade agreement
- The US and its partners will kick off the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework when Biden visits Japan on a May 20-24 trip that also will take him to South Korea
