An Indian tourist rides on a horse at Pangong lake high up in Ladahak region of India. Photo: AP
China-India border row: New Delhi accuses Beijing of illegal construction in disputed border area
- India objected to China’s construction of a second bridge across disputed Pangong Lake, an area it said has been under ‘illegal occupation’ by China
- India’s challenge comes amid a 2-year-old stand-off involving thousands of soldiers from the countries that has sometimes led to deadly clashes in the region
