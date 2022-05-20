An Indian tourist rides on a horse at Pangong lake high up in Ladahak region of India. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  Diplomacy

China-India border row: New Delhi accuses Beijing of illegal construction in disputed border area

  • India objected to China’s construction of a second bridge across disputed Pangong Lake, an area it said has been under ‘illegal occupation’ by China
  • India’s challenge comes amid a 2-year-old stand-off involving thousands of soldiers from the countries that has sometimes led to deadly clashes in the region

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:48pm, 20 May, 2022

