Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Singapore to attend the Shangri-La security dialogue from June 10, becoming the first Japanese leader to do so since 2014, the government said on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Japan
Japan’s Kishida to visit Singapore for Shangri-La security dialogue, amid Russian aggression, China’s assertiveness

  • Japan condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and called for preventing a similar crisis in the Indo-Pacific, where China’s assertiveness heightened tensions
  • A meeting between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe could also occur on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue

Kyodo

Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Jun, 2022

