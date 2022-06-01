Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Singapore to attend the Shangri-La security dialogue from June 10, becoming the first Japanese leader to do so since 2014, the government said on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Japan’s Kishida to visit Singapore for Shangri-La security dialogue, amid Russian aggression, China’s assertiveness
- Japan condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and called for preventing a similar crisis in the Indo-Pacific, where China’s assertiveness heightened tensions
- A meeting between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe could also occur on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue
