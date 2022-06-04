US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with officials from Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos during her nine-day trip. Photo: Kyodo
No 2 US diplomat’s trip to show US ‘continued commitment to Indo-Pacific’
- Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to set out Sunday on a nine-day trip to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos
- The tour, which follows President Joe Biden’s trip to Japan and South Korea, reflects the administration’s steady focus on the region, the State Department says
