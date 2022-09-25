India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: AFP
India stays neutral on Ukraine war, takes veiled shots at neighbours China, Pakistan, previews G20 term at UN

  • While India expressed concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine, maintaining a neutral stance, it refused to rescind business ties with Moscow
  • India’s minister for external affairs took aim at its neighbours, alluding to cross-border terrorist attacks without mentioning Pakistan or China by name

Associated Press

Updated: 12:45pm, 25 Sep, 2022

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: AFP
