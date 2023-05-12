The coronation of the King Charles III is celebrated with the flare bombs during an event in Papua New Guinea’s capital city of Port Moresby on May 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
‘Primitive animals’: PNG foreign minister slams critics, resigns after daughter’s ‘elite’ coronation trip TikTok scandal
- His daughter, who followed him to London, had filmed her ‘elite’ visit to luxury stores in Singapore and her meal in the ‘stunning’ first-class lounge
- The scandal comes 10 days before US President Joe Biden is due to fly into Port Moresby to meet Pacific leaders
