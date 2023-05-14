European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell addresses a press conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum at an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers at Marsta north of Stockholm on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘Let’s not divide into blocs’: EU faces pushback from some Indo-Pacific leaders on Ukraine
- Some ministers in the region back an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, countering the EU position that such a move would solidify Russian gains
- Pacific Island Forum leader Filimon Manoni called discussions ‘sobering’
