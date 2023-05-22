Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, during a visit to Genghis Khan Museum in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Emmanuel Macron makes first French presidential visit to Mongolia
- Mongolia was looking to ‘diversify its partnerships in order to be more robust and able to deal with its large Russian and Chinese neighbours,’ an Elysee source said
- The vast north Asian country has been the subject of growing interest in recent years from the United States as part of a strategy to thwart the rise of China
