Aum Shinrikyo cult founder Shoko Asahara, sentenced to death for masterminding the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system and other acts that resulted in the deaths of 29 people, was hanged on Friday along with six of his followers, sources close to the matter said.

The 63-year-old cult founder, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was the first to be executed among the 13 people placed on death row in connection with a series of crimes perpetrated by the doomsday cult. The 12 others are former followers who acted on behalf of their guru.

The identities of the six others hanged on Friday was not immediately available. The executions come after the recent finalisation of appeals by co-accused in the case.

Asahara was arrested in May 1995, just under two months after the March 20 subway attack, which claimed the lives of 13 people and left more than 6,200 others injured.

Support for the death penalty remains high in Japan, and some relatives of those killed in the attack lamented Friday that Asahara was not executed sooner.

“We knew that it was coming... (but) it is really regrettable that it took 23 years from the incident,” Sizue Takahashi, whose subway worker husband was killed in the attack, told public broadcaster NHK.

“There are people like my husband’s parents who passed away without knowing it happened.”

In a February 2004 ruling, the Tokyo District Court found Asahara guilty of all 13 charges and sentenced him to death, saying: “We cannot help saying that the motivation and purpose of the crimes were too outrageous and ridiculous, as he tried to control Japan in the name of salvation.”

Asahara was also convicted of masterminding a June 1994 sarin gas attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, which killed eight people and injured more than 100.

He was also convicted of the murders of lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, who had been helping parents seeking to free their children of the cult’s control, along with Sakamoto’s wife and their one-year-old son in November 1989. Asahara’s death sentence was finalised in 2006.

After his arrest and the start of his trial in April 1996, Asahara began exhibiting baffling behaviour in the courtroom and detention facilities, often remaining silent or just mumbling.

His execution came as a slew of trials involving Aum members came to an end after more than 20 years, with the Supreme Court’s decision on January 18 to reject an appeal against a life sentence filed by Katsuya Takahashi, the last former member on trial.

Japan forgoes executing death row inmates if an accomplice is still on trial. Around 190 people were indicted for crimes involving Aum Shinrikyo, and Asahara’s first trial alone took seven years and 10 months to complete at the Tokyo District Court.

Aum evolved from a yoga school established by Asahara in 1984. It renamed itself to Aleph in 2000 and two splinter groups have been formed, including one established by high-profile former member Fumihiro Joyu.

The Public Security Intelligence Agency has continued to monitor the groups, believing they were still under the influence of Asahara. The followers of the three groups total about 1,650 in Japan and about 460 in Russia, while the groups hold more than 1 billion yen (US$9 million) in assets, according to the agency.

After he and 24 other Aum members unsuccessfully ran in the House of Representatives election in 1990 in an attempt to take over the state, he started planning mass murders of the public in revenge, according to prosecutors.

The Tokyo attack during rush hour paralysed the city, as injured people staggered out of the underground struggling for breath and with watering eyes.

Some keeled over, foaming at the mouth, with blood streaming from their noses, as the attack unfolded.

Asahara told his followers he is the incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration, and urged them to entrust themselves and their assets to Shiva and himself for life, according to prosecutors who indicted him.







The sarin had been released in liquid form on five subway carriages at different points throughout the network.

The first sign of it was a smell similar to paint thinner, but soon commuters began to cough uncontrollably, recalled Sakae Ito, who was on the crowded Hibiya line that day.

“Liquid was spread on the floor in the middle of the carriage, people were convulsing in their seats. One man was leaning against a pole, his shirt open, bodily fluids leaking out.”

Police were first alerted just after 8am and panic soon set in, with subway workers screaming at people to evacuate and passengers convulsing on carriage floors.

The Japanese Self-Defence Force was called in and descended in hazmat suits and gas masks to assist the injured and deal with the poison.

Though concerns about the Aum had already been raised, the attack prompted a massive crackdown on the cult’s headquarters and the arrest of Asahara and other group members.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse