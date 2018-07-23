The temperature in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo hit 41.1 C, the highest ever in Japan, the country’s weather agency said Monday, as the nation continued to be gripped by a heatwave.

The scorching weather in recent weeks has resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people and sent tens of thousands to hospitals.

On Saturday alone, at least 11 people died from suspected heatstroke.

More than 9,900 people were rushed to hospital during the week to mid-July, jumping from 2,700 in the previous week, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Sunday.

The scorching weather shows no signs of easing.

The weather agency issued a warning of extraordinary high temperatures for most regions of Japan’s main island.

“Risks of heatstrokes are particularly high,” it said, urging citizens to drink enough water and use curtains and air conditioning.

The education ministry has told schools to postpone outdoor activities on hot days. A six-year-old boy died of heatstroke last week after a school outing in sweltering weather.

Meanwhile searing hot temperatures are forecast for parts of South Korea.

Yonhap news agency said the country’s highest-ever morning low was recorded in the city of Gangneung, where the temperature was 31 degrees at 6:45am. The morning low in Seoul was 29 degrees.

