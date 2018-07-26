US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un needs to follow through the denuclearisation commitments he made during the US-North Korea summit in Singapore last month.

Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the US would not let Pyongyang’s progress towards denuclearisation – which is already slow – “drag out for no end”.

The US state secretary urged “every single nation” to remain on the maximum pressure campaign through the United Nations’ sanctions against North Korea.

In the meeting, Pompeo also said that he had personally warned top Russian officials that there will be a “severe consequence” for any interference in upcoming US elections or the American democratic process.

Pompeo told sceptical members of the committee on Wednesday that he had made the warning clear to Russia in multiple meetings and conversations.

His remarks came in response to pointed questions about details of US President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Finland. Both Republican and Democratic members of the committee demanded details from Pompeo about the summit for which the White House has offered only vague outlines.

Republican committee chairman Bob Corker opened the hearing by saying Pompeo was appearing before senators who have “serious doubts” of Trump and his foreign policy.

This is a developing story; more information to follow.