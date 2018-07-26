Korean war: 65 years after the armistice, veterans recall the horrors

Bombs so powerful they lit up the night sky. Countless bodies strewn on the battlefields.

They are memories from more than six decades ago that are still crystal clear in the minds of the men and women who served in the Korean war.

An estimated 2.8 million people were killed during the three years of fighting. Sixty-five years after the signing of the armistice that ended hostilities, we speak to South Korean and Chinese veterans about their memories of the war, what they think about present day relations between China and South Korea, and the prospect of peace on the Korean peninsula.