A two-year-old boy who went missing three days ago was found uninjured not far from where he was last seen on a western Japan island, police said.

Yoshiki Fujimoto of Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was found by a search volunteer on Wednesday morning on a mountain in the town of Suo-Oshima on Yashirojima, according to the police. The site was only 560 metres from his great-grandfather’s house where he had been visiting for the summer.

The volunteer, Haruo Obata, 78, had been calling out Yoshiki’s name at around 6.30am when he heard a voice reply to his cries.

“I shouted ‘Yo-chan’,” Obata told local television, a red towel wrapped around his head against the summer heat.

“He replied ‘yes, here’ and there he was,” added Obata, a retiree who said he regularly volunteers in disaster relief efforts.

The toddler was sitting on a rock, with his bare feet in a small puddle of water in front of him, Obata said. “At first, I did not think it was a human.” he told reporters. “But there he was. I thought my heart was going to stop.”

“It had been three days and I had pretty much lost hope, so when he opened his eyes and looked at me, I was overcome with emotion,” Yoshiki’s mother Mio said. “I was so scared, though Yoshiki must have been even more scared.”

“I am glad a precious life has been saved,” said Obata, who came from Oita Prefecture to join the search that began Tuesday. The volunteer said it became clear Yoshiki was in good condition when the boy eagerly ate the candy offered to him.

A doctor who conducted a check-up said that while Yoshiki has no notable injuries, he showed symptoms of dehydration and should be hospitalised for the remainder of the week.

“I was surprised to find him in good health. I think he has a strong capacity for survival,” said the doctor, Yoshimasa Takenoshita.

Yoshiki arrived at his great-grandfather’s home on Sunday morning with his family, and went missing after heading for a beach about 400 metres away with his grandfather Masanori and three-year-old brother. He was wearing a T-shirt, swimming trunks and sandals.

After about 100 metres, Yoshiki apparently tried to return to the house on his own but subsequently disappeared, the police said. He turned two years old while he was missing as his birthday was on Monday.

“I would like to thank the police, rescuers and local people,” said Masanori. “I apologise as it was I who took my eyes off him.”

Mio said the family plans to belatedly celebrate Yoshiki’s birthday with a cake made of ice cream, one of his favourite foods.

The area where Yoshiki was found, located above a tangerine orchard, was somewhere not many local people would go, a man living nearby said.

Some 140 police and rescue personnel had been mobilised to search for the boy.

The weather was stable in the area for most of the period he was missing, with the lowest temperature at 24 Celsius and the highest at 34 Celsius. It rained intermittently on Wednesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

“A toddler who just turned two spending three days alone is just unthinkable,” said Shinichi Nishino, 44, a nurse and head of a non-profit organisation supporting child rearing in Osaka.

“I have no idea how he spent the days but there is a possibility that he survived by drinking mountain run-off,” Nishino said, adding, “I can only call this an astonishing survival ability in a child.”

The discovery of the toddler brought relief to rescuers and local people who had heard his mother call out to him through a public address system the day before.

“I am glad he was found. I have a child of similar age so I could imagine a similar thing happening to my family,” said a 39-year-old man from Hiroshima who was visiting his parents’ home near the site.