US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that he will return to North Korea next week, ahead of a reported visit to Pyongyang next month by President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s close neighbour and ally.

Stephen Biegun, whom Pompeo named as the new special envoy for North Korea policy, is to join Pompeo on the trip. Biegun is a former senior executive at US carmaker Ford Motor Co.

“Steve will direct the US policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea, as agreed to by chairman Kim Jong-un,” Pompeo said.

.@SecPompeo announces Steve Biegun as the Special Representative for #NorthKorea, who will lead our efforts to achieve @POTUS Trump’s goal of the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea, as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/fZ9iCBMhpL — Department of State (@StateDept) August 23, 2018

Biegun, Ford’s vice-president of international governmental affairs, was a White House staffer and aide to national security adviser Condoleezza Rice during President George W. Bush’s administration. He also was an adviser to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.

The visit will be Pompeo’s fourth to Pyongyang since April, aimed at kick-starting stalled talks on removing Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea not living up to its summit promise: US group



Little substantial progress has been made toward denuclearisation since US President Donald Trump met North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in June in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that he still believed North Korea had taken specific steps toward denuclearisation and that he would “most likely” meet Kim again.

In late June, the US indefinitely suspended select military exercises on the peninsula to lower the tensions and support Pompeo’s diplomatic outreach to North Korea.

But North Korea has repeatedly turned down a US offer to lift some sanctions or remove Pyongyang from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism if North Korea cut its nuclear weapons stockpile by 60 to 70 per cent within six to eight months, US news website Vox reported in early August.

US sanctions Russian firms that transferred oil products to North Korean ships



The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, said on Tuesday it had a “grave concern” that North Korea was continuing to develop its nuclear weapons programme.

With reporting by AFP and Associated Press