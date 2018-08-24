Typhoon Cimaron passed through western Japan to the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, on Friday, leaving more than a dozen people injured and disrupting traffic before heading for the northern main island of Hokkaido.

Downpours caused power outages affecting about 138,000 households in central and western Japan and grounded 60 morning flights to and from Osaka and Aichi prefectures.

Although the typhoon is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone later in the day, the weather agency urged people to remain on alert as further rain, gusts and landslides are likely even in areas it has already passed.

After making landfall on the main island of Shikoku on Thursday night, Cimaron brought rainfall of 136mm per hour at Kobe airport in Hyogo Prefecture. In Wakayama Prefecture, the Kumano River overflowed.

At least 13 people were injured after falling due to strong winds, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. In Hyogo, a total of five cars including a truck were overturned by gusts on the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, which connects the main island of Honshu and Awaji Island, and three people were sent to hospital.

At a park on Awaji commemorating a magnitude-7.3 earthquake that devastated the area and its vicinity in 1995, a windmill about 60 metres tall generating electricity for the facility was found toppled over on Friday.

In the city of Nishinomiya, also in Hyogo, the roof of a flat was blown off and part of it fell on the parking space below early on Friday.

No injuries were reported from these accidents.

Torrential rain is forecast through Saturday in northern Japan as Cimaron and Typhoon Soulik, another typhoon moving over the Korean Peninsula, are both approaching Hokkaido and the northern Tohoku region.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting of the disaster response headquarters on Friday morning, “Heavy rain is expected to continue including in areas the typhoon has already passed. I request further vigilance against rising rivers and mudslides.”

As of 9am, Cimaron was travelling about 200km north-northwest of the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan, at a speed of 50km/h. It was packing winds of up to 126km/h with an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its centre.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, 150mm of rain is expected in the central Japan region of Tokai and Hokkaido.