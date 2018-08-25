US President Donald Trump has directed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay North Korea trip, saying ‘we are not making sufficient progress’ on denuclearisation.

I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

...Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

He tweets that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the US on trade with China.

Pompeo on Thursday appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.