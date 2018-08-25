NewsAsiaEast Asia
Trump directs US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay North Korea trip

Trump says 'we are not making sufficient progress' on denuclearisation

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 25 August, 2018, 2:00am
UPDATED : Saturday, 25 August, 2018, 2:11am

Associated Press
Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has directed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay North Korea trip, saying ‘we are not making sufficient progress’ on denuclearisation.

He tweets that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the US on trade with China.

Pompeo on Thursday appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.

 

