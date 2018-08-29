US President Donald Trump nixed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned visit to North Korea after Pyongyang sent a letter warning Washington that denuclearisation talks are “at stake and may fall apart”, CNN reported Tuesday.

Pompeo reportedly received the letter from Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, on Friday morning, and showed it to Trump, who has since called off the top US diplomat’s trip to the North.

Quoting three sources, CNN said the letter stated that the Kim Jong-un regime felt the process could not move forward because “the US is still not ready to meet (North Korean) expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty.”

North Korea has insisted that the United States replace the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-1953 Korean war. Washington, for its part, has countered that Pyongyang must first abandon its nuclear arsenal.

Despite its leader’s commitment to “complete” denuclearisation in a historic summit with Trump in Singapore in June, North Korea has yet to take credible measures toward giving up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.