Typhoon Jebi bore down on western Japan on Tuesday, grounding flights and halting trains in Japan’s second-largest population centre. Authorities warn that when it makes landfall later in the day, it could be the strongest storm to do so in Japan in a quarter century.

The typhoon, the 21st of the season, is bearing down on the area of the country home to Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. It is likely to make landfall on Shikoku, Japan’s smallest main island, or the Kii Peninsula by midday, carrying winds of up to 16kp/h (100mph), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The storm was located about 130km south of Shikoku as of 7.45am local time, heading north at about 35kp/h. After hitting western Japan, it is set to speed up further as it passes over the main island of Honshu and into the Sea of Japan (East Sea), where it will weaken. While Tokyo will be spared the worst of the storm, authorities have warned of very strong winds and heavy rain even in the capital.

ANA Holdings Inc said Tuesday morning it was cancelling 247 domestic and eight international flights, while Japan Airlines Co pulled 176 domestic flights.

West Japan Railway Co has begun halting local trains and plans to stop all local services in the area’s three main cities by noon. Shinkansen high-speed trains between Osaka and Hiroshima were set to be cancelled from mid-morning, with JR West warning it might not be able to restart services all day. Services from Tokyo to Osaka were running reduced operations.

The Universal Studios Japan theme park, one of Osaka’s main tourist draws, will shut down for the entire day. Authorities called on residents to avoid any unnecessary trips outside.

The typhoon may also bring further downpours to areas that were devastated by sudden rainfall in early July that killed more than 200 people. Jebi is predicted to bring heavy rains through Wednesday.