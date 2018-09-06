An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 rocked Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At least one person has been reported dead following the incident.

The agency said there may be a slight sea-level change in Japan’s coastal areas as a result of the 3.08am quake but that no damage is expected.

Strongest typhoon in 25 years causes death and destruction in Japan



The temblor, which occurred in southern Hokkaido at a depth of about 40 kilometres, logged upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Abira and lower 6 in the city of Chitose, both southeast of Sapporo.

In Tokyo, the central government set up a liaison unit at the crisis management Centre of the prime minister’s office to gather information on the temblor.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed officials to ascertain the extent of damage and extend a helping hand to those affected.

The quake triggered a blackout across a wide area in Hokkaido. It also affected telephone service and television broadcasting in Sapporo.

The Hokkaido government said an 82-year-old man showed no signs of life after falling down the stairs in his residence in Tomakomai. Firefighters in Atsuma said two houses were confirmed to have collapsed.

Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said, respectively, that no abnormalities were detected at the Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori Prefecture or the noes. 1 to 3 reactors at the Tomari nuclear power plant in Hokkaido.